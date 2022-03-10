United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.55

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$107.55 and traded as low as C$104.94. United Co.s shares last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 1,230 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

