Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.87

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.87 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62). Time Out Group shares last traded at GBX 47.01 ($0.62), with a volume of 8,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

