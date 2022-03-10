Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.87

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.87 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62). Time Out Group shares last traded at GBX 47.01 ($0.62), with a volume of 8,027 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.
About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)
Read More
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.