Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.50

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.15 ($0.36). Ultimate Sports Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 65 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £9.78 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.50.
About Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG)
Recommended Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.