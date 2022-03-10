Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rises By 26.2%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

