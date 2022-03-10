Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Expands By 26.4%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Vallourec stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

