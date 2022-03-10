Critical Comparison: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) versus Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Arteris alerts:

1.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arteris and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 116.30%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 10.84 -$23.38 million N/A N/A Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.68 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.88

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Arteris on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.