Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $185.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.29.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $865,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

