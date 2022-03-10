Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACET. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

ACET stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $457.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

