Barclays Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $29.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

SQSP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of SQSP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Squarespace by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

