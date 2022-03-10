Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $40.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQSP. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $2,707,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $50,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,487,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

