UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £105 Price Target

UBS Group set a £105 ($137.58) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,121 ($119.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,545.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,670.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,655.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

