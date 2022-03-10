Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

