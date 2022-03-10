Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of TSE ONC opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.35. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.