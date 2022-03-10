National Bankshares Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.43.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$28.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

