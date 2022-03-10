Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$87.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.96.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$53.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

