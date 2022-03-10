Scotiabank Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.37.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.73. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.