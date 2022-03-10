Colliers Securities Weighs in on inTEST Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for inTEST in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

