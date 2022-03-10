Analyzing Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) & Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.63 -$42.24 million ($0.11) -3.00 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -5.23

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Panther Mining. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Panther Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -22.75% -40.44% -14.82% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Panther Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru. The Exploration segment includes the company’s mineral exploration and evaluation assets in Santa Rosa, El Horco, Plomo, and Argosy. The Corporate segment provides financial, human resources, and technical support to the three mining operations and Coricancha. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

