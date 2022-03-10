Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.41) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,912 ($25.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,227.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,355.05.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

