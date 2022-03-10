Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.