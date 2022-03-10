Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 64 by Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.38 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.07.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

