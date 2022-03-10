AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to announce $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. AxoGen posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $138.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

