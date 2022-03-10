Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.55 million to $204.95 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $775.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $775.38 million, with estimates ranging from $752.18 million to $799.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,948,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

