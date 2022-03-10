Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

