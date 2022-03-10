Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Decreases By 17.5%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Nitto Denko stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

