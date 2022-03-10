StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Hold

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.
About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
