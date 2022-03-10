StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Hold

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

