Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SLNG stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

