Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GREE stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

