TheStreet Lowers Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.34 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

