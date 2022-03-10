Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Strong Sell

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

WMS stock opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

