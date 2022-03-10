ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

ADT stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

