Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.96 ($14.08).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €12.38 ($13.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($14.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.84.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

