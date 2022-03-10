Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

AXNX opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axonics by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axonics by 137.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axonics by 114.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axonics by 25.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

