International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

