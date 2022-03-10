Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) vs. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Financial Review

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.28%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 86.33%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 6.86 -$2.13 million N/A N/A Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 13,401.79 -$73.81 million ($2.78) -7.10

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -13.56% -5.84% -3.50% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.22% -50.94%

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

