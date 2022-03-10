BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) versus Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Financial Contrast

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRP Group and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Hagerty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $567.29 million 5.08 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -43.49 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hagerty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Hagerty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

