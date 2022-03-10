Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:AWI opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

