Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

HOTC stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.69. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.08). The company has a market capitalization of £583.44 million and a PE ratio of 94.44.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

