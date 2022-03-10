Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Mar 10th, 2022

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

HOTC stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.69. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.08). The company has a market capitalization of £583.44 million and a PE ratio of 94.44.

Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

