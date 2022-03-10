Essentra (LON:ESNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.68) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £846.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.