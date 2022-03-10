Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.29 ($2.82).

CNE stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

