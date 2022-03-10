Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,514,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 2,006,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,514.8 days.

OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXYEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

