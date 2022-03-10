Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,423,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 1,738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,558.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

