EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,647.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

