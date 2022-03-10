Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
AHCHY opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.59.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.
