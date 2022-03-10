United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.55.

United States Steel stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

