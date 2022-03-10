FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $14.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.54.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$159.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$122.69 and a 1 year high of C$167.50.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,957.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,155,629.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

