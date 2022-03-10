DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.67

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.67 and traded as low as $14.25. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 287,201 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

