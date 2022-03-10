DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.67

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.67 and traded as low as $14.25. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 287,201 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
