Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.88. The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)
