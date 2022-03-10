Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.88. The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

