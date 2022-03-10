Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

IPAR opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 218.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

