Colliers Securities Comments on inTEST Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of INTT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

